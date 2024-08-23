Walsall man convicted of multi million Covid grant fraud along with 11 others in organised crime group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sameer Ali Mohammed, 34, of Waterfront Way, Walsall, was among a dozen defendants who were prosecuted at Birmingham Crown Court by Birmingham City Council - with the others from Birmingham and Yorkshire.

An investigation found that the group used non-trading businesses and stolen identities to cash in on support packages set up during the Covid crisis, making hundreds of fraudulent claims for Covid grant, Bounce Back Loans and HMRC support payments.

Following a long-running investigation by the council’s Trading Standards service, they appeared before Birmingham Crown Court over two trials – split because of the number of defendants – each of the 12 either entered guilty pleas or were convicted after trial of offences including conspiracy to defraud and money laundering.

Mr Mark Jackson and Lucinda Wilmott-Lascelles, prosecuting on behalf of Birmingham City Council, said the group was 'responsible for a very well-planned, sophisticated and sustained attack upon the financial support measures put in place by the UK government to try to support businesses and individuals struggling during and as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The court heard that there were a number of support packages set up during the pandemic, including Small Business Grants, Bounce Back loans and the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. They were all designed to offer financial support to businesses and individuals who were struggling during the Covid-19 crisis that began in 2020. Fraudulent HMRC Self-Assessment and VAT claims were also submitted.

The group saw an opportunity to take advantage of the schemes and became directors of companies that were not trading or used stolen identities to make fraudulent applications for cash, the court was told.

They opened multiple bank accounts and also persuaded other people to use theirs in exchange for payment before the money was laundered through multiple accounts before being transferred out of the UK jurisdiction via accounts in the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

The crime group were responsible for submitting fraudulent applications for at least 53 Small Business Grant Fund to the total value of over £530,000 from five different local authorities.

They obtained public funds in the form of HMRC Self-Assessment and Eat Out To Help Out scheme payments to the value of in excess of £530,000.00.

They also obtained at least 26 Bounce Back loans totalling £1,300,000+ from seven different banks.

The court heard that the defendants used more than 50 different companies and over 100 different bank accounts in their fraud and money laundering operation.

Birmingham City Council initially started an investigation into the organised large scale obtaining of funds – initially the Small Business Grant Funds – back in 2020.

As the investigation progressed, evidence was found that indicated the defendants were working with and as part of an organised crime group. The investigation was supported by West Midlands Police.

Who were the Covid fraud gang members?

Appearing before the court were:

Qirat Deeas, 50, (51 on the 25th AUG) of The Hurst, Moseley, Birmingham

Ummer Yousaf, 40, of Bent Avenue, Quinton

Usaamah Bin Taariq, 25, of The Hurst, Moseley, Birmingham

Zishan Ahmed, 30, of Higgins Lane, Quinton

Noah Deen, 31 of Wood End Road, Birmingham

Sajid Hussain, 36, of Flackwell Road, Birmingham

Naqeeb Shakurt, 26, of Springcroft Road. Birmingham

Harun Shehzad, 29, of City Road, Birmingham

Sameer Ali Mohammed, 34, of Waterfront Way, Walsall

Tasaddaq Hussain, 54, of Northfield Crescent, Bingley

Imaan Hussain, 24, of Northfield Crescent, Bingley

Al-Harris Hussain, 29, of Thornbury Grove, Bingley

Harun Shehzad and Usaamah Bin Taariq pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud and money laundering before their trials.

During the course of their trial, Qirat Deeas, Sameer Ali Mohammed, Tasadaaq Hussain, Imann Hussain, Sajid Hussain, Usaamah Bin Tarriq, Noah Deen, Naqeeb Shakurt and Zishan Ahmed pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud and money laundering offences

Ummer Yousaf was convicted after trial.

Al-Harris Hussain was convicted after trial for conspiracy to launder the proceeds of crime.

Birmingham City Council reacts to the Covid-19 fraud convictions

Cllr Sam Forsyth, chair of Birmingham City Council’s licensing and public protection committee, said: “These were wicked crimes during a national emergency. Across the country people were suffering during the pandemic but most people were determined to help each other. However, these men saw an opportunity to fraudulently make money, taking funds from the public purse.

“These convictions should make absolutely clear that if you behave like this you will be caught and face the consequences of your actions. The investigation has been long and complex and I would like to extend huge thanks to everyone involved.”

Cllr John Cotton, leader of the city council, added: “To attempt to defraud the taxpayer, and potentially deprive others of vital funds, during a global pandemic is an abhorrent crime. My thanks go to the council officers and our partners who have worked so hard to bring these criminals to justice.”