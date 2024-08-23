'She has ruined my life, I'm in constant pain when all I did was try and help her' says victim of vicious robber

The 60-year-old stroke survivor opened the front door of her Wolverhampton home on May 31 to find Tracey Ashley, 52, outside asking for glass of water because 'she was homeless'.

After receiving the water, Ashley asked for money, when the homeowner offered her 60p she pushed her way in and took £5 from her pockets and ran away.

A few hours later she returned claiming she 'wanted to apologise' she then threatened to kill the lady, punched her in the face and then smashed her repeatedly on her head with her own walking stick.

Her blood covered victim was only saved from further injury when a carer intervened.

Ashley, from Chatwins Wharf, Tipton, was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court to six years for the robbery and for barging into an 81-year-old's home in January and stealing £150 from him.

Ashley's victim, gave an emotional victim impact before the sentencing, she said: "This incident has ruined my life, she has ruined my life. I am in constant pain, I only tried to help her with a glass of water and she turned on me. I will never forgive her for what she has done for me. I get so upset when I talk about what happened.

"I had a stroke last year and I was 90 per cent in my rehabilitation but she has put me back. I got over my stroke quicker than what she did to me, I cannot do anything for myself, I cannot even go to the toilet. She has taken my dignity. My 17-year-old niece had to take me to the toilet, she should not be doing that for me I should be helping her."

She added: "Even though it was not a stroke, the effects of her attack is very similar to a stroke, in regards of not being able to do anything for myself.

"Before this incident I was happy living on my own, but now every time the door goes I get scared thinking it is her. I do not what want to go out alone."

The attack left the victim unable to work after her injuries prevented her work as a cleaner, a job which she enjoyed for decades.

She said: "I was working at the Eye Infirmary for 24 years before this attack, but I now only have one working arm and leg. I worked there for 24 years but they said with my injuries I cannot go back, I miss the social part of the job, speaking to the patients. I have always paid my way but now I cannot even pay my bills.

"After my stroke I could look after myself but now I cannot even live on my own, I am in care. I am only 60 years old but they are talking about me assisted living, but why should I leave my house I lived in for so many years because what she to me."

Recorder Marc Brown told Ashley when sentencing her to six years: "What you did to this woman in her own home has had a devastating impact on her. Only an immediate custodial sentence can reflect your crimes."