Police want to speak to this man after assault in city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers are asking for help in locating a man they wish to talk to following an assault in a bar in Camps Lane, Kings Norton, at around 3.30pm on March 2.

The incident has seen officers carry out CCTV enquiries, however, as of yet they have been unable to identify the man.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Since the incident took place we have carried out CCTV enquiries and have been unable to identify him, so we are turning to the public for help.

"We appreciate the image, which is not the clearest, but we hope that somebody may recognise him or his clothing."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via the 101 number, or via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting log 20/721323/24.