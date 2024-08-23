Murder investigation launched after Wolverhampton hit-and-run victim dies in hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ryan Griffiths was struck on Burleigh Road in the Merridale area of Wolverhampton on Wednesday evening. He died in hospital on Friday morning.

West Midlands Police said the 29-year-old was struck by what officers believe was a dark-coloured car just before 9pm. The car was driven away following the incident.

Investigators have launched a murder investigation, and are asking anyone with information to get in touch with them immediately.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, who is leading the homicide investigation, said: "A young man has tragically lost his life and our absolute focus is on bringing whoever is responsible to justice.

"We'd like to thank all those who have supported our investigation so far, with information and footage from CCTV and doorbell cameras."

CCTV and doorbell footage is being retrieved and reviewed, with door-to-door enquiries also ongoing. A forensic examination of the scene has also been carried out.

Mr Mahon continued: "But we'd also urge anyone who is yet to speak to us, and believes they can help our enquiries, to come forward.

"An increased police presence remains in the area so please talk to one of our officers, or get in contact on the phone or via our website"

The man's devastated family are being supported at this time and are being updated by officers are enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the death can get in touch with West Midlands Police by calling 101, or alternatively contacting the Live Chat service on its website, quoting log 20/711590/24.