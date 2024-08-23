Man caught wandering Oldbury streets at 5am with hunting knife avoids jail
A man who told police he was carrying 'a fishing knife' at 5am only for officers to find a hunting knife has avoided jail.
By Adam Smith
Danny Amos, from Gresham Road, Oldbury, was with three others in a garden in Oldbury at 5am on May 7 when residents phoned the police due to them being suspicious.
When police officers arrived all four ran in different directions with three of them being apprehended including Amos.
He was found to be carrying a long hunting knife.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place at Dudley Magistrates Court.