Man, 42, charged following alleged bike robbery

West Midlands Police has charged a man after another man had his bike stolen.

By Daniel Walton
Published

Carl Williams, 42 and from West Bromwich, was arrested shortly after a bike was reported stolen from a man on Bromford Lane on Wednesday afternoon.

The 42-year-old has since been charged with robbery and remanded into custody to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

The bike was also swiftly recovered and returned to the rightful owner by officers.

A second man was also arrested at the time and has since been released with no further action.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Tackling robbery is a priority for us and we are already running Operation Ruby to catch anyone involved."

