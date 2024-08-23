Man, 37, charged after man reports e-scooter theft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers responded to a 999 call reporting the theft in Francis Street, Whitmore Reans, just before 4pm on Thursday.

Following a search of the area, the officer arrested a 37-year-old man and have since charged him with handling stolen goods and possession of a class A drug.

West Midlands Police said: "We've charged a man after making an arrest minutes after an electric scooter was stolen in Whitmore Reans.

"Officers attended after being alerted by a 999 call reporting a man had been robbed of his scooter in Francis Street at just before 4pm yesterday."

The man was given conditional bail ahead of an appearance at Dudley Magistrates Court on September 11.