Driver, 21, banned for driving under influence of cocaine
A woman caught driving under the influence of cocaine has been banned from the road.
Indiya Fradley, aged 21, was caught at 4am driving a Toyota Aygo on Wolverhampton Road, Bridgnorth on March 20 this year.
Telford Magistrates Court heard that police stopped her and carried out a positive roadside drugs swipe.
She was arrested and taken to a police station, where a blood test was carried out.
It revealed she had 800 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal, class A drug, is 50mcg.