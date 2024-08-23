Driver, 21, banned for driving under influence of cocaine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Indiya Fradley, aged 21, was caught at 4am driving a Toyota Aygo on Wolverhampton Road, Bridgnorth on March 20 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that police stopped her and carried out a positive roadside drugs swipe.

She was arrested and taken to a police station, where a blood test was carried out.

It revealed she had 800 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal, class A drug, is 50mcg.