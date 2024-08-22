Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Safia Ahmadei, 36, was last week acquitted of any wrongdoing following a trial over allegations that the University of Wolverhampton nursing student, who had a placement at the hospital, had planned to snatch a baby on February 13.

She was suspended from the course at the time of her arrest.

In response to her acquittal the university stated: “Our internal investigation is ongoing in light of the recent verdict and the student is currently suspended from the University until this concludes.”