University probe after student nurse cleared of attempting to steal baby from Wolverhampton hospital
The case of a student nurse who was cleared of attempting to kidnap a baby from New Cross Hospital is the subject of an internal investigation by university bosses.
Safia Ahmadei, 36, was last week acquitted of any wrongdoing following a trial over allegations that the University of Wolverhampton nursing student, who had a placement at the hospital, had planned to snatch a baby on February 13.
She was suspended from the course at the time of her arrest.
In response to her acquittal the university stated: “Our internal investigation is ongoing in light of the recent verdict and the student is currently suspended from the University until this concludes.”