Two men and a woman charged with weapon offences after guns, ammunition and drugs discovered at Wolverhampton business

Jaghtar and Neelam Dhinsay, aged 50 and 46 respectively, both of Oaklands, Wombourne, and Jagdeep Singh, 38, of Lawfred Avenue, Wolverhampton, were all arrested after West Midlands Police officers discovered two guns, ammunition and cocaine from a businesses premises on Hampton Walk, Queen Square, Wolverhampton on Wednesday, August 14.

Following the arrest, the trio were all charged with two offences of possessing a prohibited firearm, three offences each of possessing ammunition without a certificate and a charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine.