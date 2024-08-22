Stolen bike recovered and two arrested after cyclist assaulted in Sandwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers were alerted to a man being punched and his bike being snatched on Bromford Lane at around 1pm on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police arrived on the scene and began holding enquiries, quickly detaining two men, aged 42 and 48, on suspicion of robbery. Both men remain in custody for questioning.

The bike was recovered following the arrest and thankfully, the rider was not seriously injured.

West Midlands Police said: "This is being treated as an isolated incident, and we have active patrols in the area to keep you safe and catch anyone who commits crimes.

"Tackling robbery is a priority for us and we are already running Operation Ruby to catch anyone involved."