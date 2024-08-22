Police appeal to find Sandwell man wanted on suspicion of wounding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, it asked its followers if they had seen Chad Fergusson, 27, from Sandwell.

He is wanted on suspicion of wounding, and the public have been advised to call 999 'immediately' if they see him, quoting crime reference 20/509929/24.

Image: West Midlands Police/X

A West Midlands Police spokesman, said: "Have you seen Chad Ferguson?

"The 27-year-old, from Sandwell, is wanted on suspicion of wounding.

"If you see him, call 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 20/509929/24"