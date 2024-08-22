Man charged with possession of a knife offence in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Releasing a statement today, August 22, it said that Paul White, 42, was arrested yesterday, August 21, on Chapel Street, Bloxwich, after it received a call shortly before 5pm on the same day.

A man had been seen allegedly holding a knife in a store on the street and the arrest was made after studying CCTV footage.

He was taken into custody and charged with possession of a knife in a public place, and handed bail with strict conditions to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on September 24.

"We are working hard to take knives off the streets. To report incidents involving weapons go to Live Chat on our website or call 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

"To learn more about knife crime and our efforts to tackle it go to Home - Life Or Knife - The choice is yours (west-midlands.police.uk)"