Three more people charged following violent disorder in Staffordshire

Tommy McQuaker, 28, of Amington, Tamworth, has been charged with violent disorder and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Martin Carter, 36, of Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent, and Aimie Holliwell, 37, of Rugeley, were also both charged with violent disorder.

The force said it has now arrested 51 people and charged a total of 17 as part of its investigation into the disorder in Stoke-on-Trent on August 3, and Tamworth on August 4.

McQuaker has now been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Stafford Crown Court on August 27.

Holliwell has been remanded in custody ahead of her next appearance at Stafford Crown Court on September, 3.

And finally, Carter has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on September 23.

