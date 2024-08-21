Dealers jailed after supplying cocaine and heroin to Stafford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Andrew Fernandes, 22, of no fixed abode, was jailed for three years at Stafford Crown Court on Friday after earlier pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of a class A drug (crack cocaine) and possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug (heroin).

Fernandes was arrested in August 2022 by officers from the Staffordshire Police major and organised crimes proactive teams after visiting an address in Cannock.

Officers found Fernandes with £150 in cash and items linked to drug dealing.

A search of the property also led to the discovery of heroin and crack cocaine, as well as scales.

Andrew Fernandes, 22, of no fixed abode has been jailed for three years

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are continuing to proactively target serious and organised crime across Staffordshire.

"We launched Operation Target in May last year and have been working hard to disrupt serious crime across the county, including drug supply, illegal firearms, knife crime and human trafficking."