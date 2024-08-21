Activists in court accused of conspiracy to damage factory at centre of Palestine protests

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fiona Quekett, aged 24, and Alfie Watson, aged 21, both gave no plea at Telford Magistrates Court to a charge of conspiring to destroy of damage property at UAV Engines in Shenstone, Staffordshire.

The factory has been the target of Palestine Action protestors, who have claimed parts made at the site are used in Israeli military drones.

The case was sent up to Shrewsbury Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 17 this year.

Quekett, of All Saints Villas Road, Cheltenham, and Watson, of Vincent Road, Sheffield, were both granted unconditional bail.