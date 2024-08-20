Wolverhampton mother's knife plea: 'Please do the right thing - hand them over'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Government is holding an amnesty for those in possession of so-called ‘zombie knives’ and machetes to hand them in at police stations without repercussions ahead of a ban which is due to come into force on September 24.

Ronan, 16, was murdered yards from his home in Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, in 2022 by two 17-year-old boys carrying swords in a case of mistaken identity.

His family has been campaigning for Ronan’s Law to be introduced which would mean legislation banning the possession of so-called ‘zombie knives’ and ‘ninja swords’.