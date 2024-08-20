Wolverhampton mother's knife plea: 'Please do the right thing - hand them over'
The mother of murdered teenager Ronan Kanda is urging people who carry weapons including zombie-style knives to hand them over during an amnesty.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Government is holding an amnesty for those in possession of so-called ‘zombie knives’ and machetes to hand them in at police stations without repercussions ahead of a ban which is due to come into force on September 24.
Ronan, 16, was murdered yards from his home in Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, in 2022 by two 17-year-old boys carrying swords in a case of mistaken identity.
His family has been campaigning for Ronan’s Law to be introduced which would mean legislation banning the possession of so-called ‘zombie knives’ and ‘ninja swords’.