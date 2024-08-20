Getaway driver of van used in masked robbery of schoolboy in Kingswinford avoids jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Matthew Allport was driving the van which skidded up alongside the boy in Kingswinford on February 21, 2019. Two males wearing balaclavas jumped out and chased the terrified 15-year-old and threatened to stab him while demanding cannabis and cash before pushing him in a bush and taking his wallet.

The boy told his father about the attack and they went looking for the van. They found it in the car park of the Prince Albert pub which led to Allport being arrested along with Bradley Carter and Raith Griffin.

Carter, of Tythebarn Drive, Kingswinford, and Griffin of Grove Park, Wall Heath, were both given a two-year community order with requirements to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work for the robbery. They were also ordered to attend 30 activity days to focus on thinking skills.

The two 21-year-olds who were 16 when they committed the offence were ordered to pay £500 compensation and each must pay costs £400 and the victims' surcharge.

Allport pleaded guilty to robbery on the first day of his trial in October last year and was sentenced for driving whilst disqualified at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday (Monday, August 19).

Allport, 23, of Chesterfield Close, Kingswinford, was also sentenced to a community order in March at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court for a string of other offences, including driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop when instructed by a police officer and driving without insurance.

In mitigation, the court was told Allport suffered with ADHD which meant he can be easily led by others.

The schoolboy was robbed on Bromley Lane, Kingswinford (picture: Google)

'One last chance'

Recorder Marc Brown told Allport his young life of crime needed to come to an end and that he was giving him one last chance to take advantage of his freedom.

He said: "A schoolboy walking home with friends in Kingswinford. He became aware a van of a van pulling alongside of him, that van was driven by you. Two men in balaclavas jumped out of the side doors of the van wearing balaclavas and gloves. They chased after the boy and caught him, they demanded cash and cannabis and threatened to stab him.

"The boy went home and told his father and they went looking for the van, which they located in a pub car park. The police were called and arrests were made.

"I've read the boy's impact statement, he talks about the physical and psycological effect of the attack on him, about how it affected his confidence and his concentration."

The boy also said the robbery had "scared" him, resulting in him feeling wary of going out and socialising, he even changed football teams for fear that he would be "ridiculed".

The judge said: "This offence is so serious it can only be dealt with by a custodial sentence. You will get 10 per cent credit for pleading guilty so I am sentencing you to 18 months, but I will suspend this sentence for 18 months. You were a young man when you committed this offence and was of good character.

"This sentence is chance for you to draw a line on all these criminal matters, I hope you take this chance. Any further offending will result in a custodial sentence."

Allport was also disqualified from driving for two years.