West Midlands Police Chief Constable arrests drunk man who attacked officers in the Black Country

West Midlands Police Chief Constable, Craig Guildford, was forced to intervene after Luke Walton, 50, flew into a rage in Smethwick on August 17 of last year.

Walton was reported as being abusive and aggressive on Bearwood Road, causing members of the public distress with many having to move away from him and his associates.

The chief was said to be quick when he stepped in to help diffuse the situation and calm Walton down, who was under the influence of alcohol.