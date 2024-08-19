Express & Star
West Midlands crime commissioner warns of phone number being used in scam

The office of the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner has issued a warning to the public after a phone number claiming to be from there was falsely used.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated

They say the number – 0121 626 6060 – is being used as part of criminal fraudulent activity.

They tweeted the messaged this morning saying it could be a scam call.

The tweet said: "If you have received a telephone call which appears to be from this number, or from a person claiming to be from the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, do not give them any personal information as this could be a scam call.

"This is a fraud, and you should report it immediately to Action Fraud on their website: actionfraud.police.uk/reportscam

"We are working with police to try and stop this fraudulent use of our telephone number."

