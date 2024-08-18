Van driver caught in the act of dangerous overtake of cyclist facing fine

Staffordshire Police's road unit officers had to brake hard when they caught the van driver red-handed.

Officers posted a picture of the dangerous overtake on the A460 to social media.

The unit tweeted: "Travelling down the A460 between The Rugeley and @CannockPolice when this van driver decided to conduct a close pass overtake of this cyclist.

"Causing us to brake and leaving the cyclist no escape route. Driver stopped & reported for careless driving."

The officers' action was praised by cyclists, who complained the practice is common on local roads.

'Richie' replied to say: "Good that you took action. This is commonplace though in Staffs, largely because from experience no action is taken when video footage is submitted by cyclists.

"I don’t bother reporting any more as it’s proven to be a waste of time."

Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit replied: "Sorry to hear that - we will always prosecute poor driving such as this if we see it."