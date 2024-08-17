Teenager charged after disorder in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with violent disorder after an incident in Bordesley Green on Monday, August 5.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on the morning of Monday, August 19.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said the force was working to identify all those involved in the disorder and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Contact police using Live Chat on the force website or using the 101 phone number. Alternatively, ring independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.