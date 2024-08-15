Police appeal for woman who 'may have been injured' during assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are trying to trace a woman to make sure she is okay after an incident on Lombard Street, West Bromwich, just before 9.40pm on July 30.

During the incident, the woman was believed to have been assaulted and injured, with West Midlands Police quickly arresting a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

The man has since been bailed while police enquiries continued.

Appealing for the woman, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We're working to identify the woman and want to ensure she is safe and well and has received any necessary treatment.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident and any violence against women and girls won't be tolerated."

Officers have said that they attended the incident within minutes of receiving the 999 call, but the woman had already left the area.

"We routinely patrol in and around the town centre to provide a visual presence and respond to any incidents."

Officers are asking the woman to contact them via their 101 service, quoting crime reference number 20/717618/24, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website.