Police appeal for Oldbury man, 40, wanted in connection with sexual assault

West Midlands Police have asked for help in locating 40-year-old Wayne Rodgers, from Oldbury, who is wanted on suspicion of sexual assault.

Anyone who has seen the man is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website quoting log reference number 20/469789/22.

West Midlands Police said on X: "Do you know where Wayne Rodgers is?

"The 40-year-old from Oldbury is wanted in connection with a sexual assault."