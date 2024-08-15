Man, 40, wanted for breaching court order in the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police are asking for help in locating Daniel Fowell, 40, of no fixed abode, who is wanted after breaching a court order.

No whereabouts are known for the man, however, officers have asked anyone who has seen him to contact them directly.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Daniel Fowell? The 40-year-old who has no fixed abode is wanted for breaching a court order.

"If you see him or know his whereabouts please contact us via LiveChat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/996719/21."