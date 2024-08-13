Knife-wielding yob who attacked schoolboy in case of mistaken identity avoids jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Micah McDonald spotted the boy in Bilston walking home on November 6, last year, from school and despite friends telling him it was not the boy he blamed for talking about him still attacked the innocent boy.

McDonald. 19, of Oxley Avenue, Wolverhampton, punched him, took a knife out and threatened him with it and then demanded airpods.

Prosecuting, Robert Price said: "Mr McDonald approached the 17-year-old victim and began shouting at him, demanding he apologise for what the victim had no idea for. Another male in the group told him it was the wrong person. He then tried to take his hat and airpods. He punched the victim, causing cuts and bruises, and then stepped back and pulled a knife from his waistband."

The boy said in a victim impact statement: "This incident made me really intimidated and scared. I had not seen this person before so I knew I had done nothing wrong. I had my belongings taken, assaulted and then shown a knife after he had been told I was wrong person is frustration.

"Nobody should go through that, I have been impacted, I have to reconsider how I get to and from school now. I now have to look over my shoulder in case I see this group and worry they are carrying knives. I just want to be left alone."

In mitigation McDonald expressed regret and remorse, and realised he had made a 'terrible mistake'.

McDonald was found guilty at a trial in April at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.

Judge Joanne Barker sentenced Barker to a 24 month community order, 30 rehabilitation and 150 hours of unpaid work citing the current prison crisis for one of the reasons he did not get a custodial sentence.

She said: "You are 19. You are a man and your victim is a child. You caused distress to your victim. Your offences pass the custodial threshold. I accept your remorse. A short custodial sentence could suffice, however, due to your age and the possibility of rehabilitation, I am giving you a community order. If you do not adhere to the conditions you will return to this court and be sentenced again."