Cannabis grow worth £40,000 recovered by police in raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The grow, which included more than 100 plants, was recovered by officers at a property in Blackwell Street on Monday.

Police visited after receiving a call from an electricity firm, which had sent its warrant officers there due to high bills and non-payments.

The cannabis grow which was found at a property in Kidderminster. Photo: West Mercia Police

The West Mercia Police officers forced their way in to the property and discovered a cannabis grow of around 100 to 150 plants.

In a statement, the force said the plants – which have since been destroyed – were growing across two separate areas of the building together with the help of "sophisticated wiring systems" needed to support the illegal enterprise.

No-one was found in the property at the time with no arrests made, and police say enquiries are ongoing.

DS Garner of the Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team at West Mercia Police said: “We were called out to an address on Blackwell Street following concerns raised by an electric company there may be a cannabis grow there.

"They had been attending due to non-payments and high bills. After entering the property, we discovered around 100 to 150 plants with an estimated street value of approximately £40,000 across two areas of the site.

“We are pleased to have disrupted this illegal enterprise which will be linked to an organised criminal gang whose actions reap harm on the communities we are here to protect and serve.

“The drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other criminality, or the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Shutting down this grow shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public.”