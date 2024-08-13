18-year-old is latest suspect arrested after riot outside Staffordshire hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rioters gathered at a Holiday Inn in Tamworth on August 4 amid a number of protests which swept the UK.

Petrol bombs were hurled at officers and damage was caused to the hotel, including windows smashed and graffiti daubed on walls.

Violence ensued outside the Holiday Inn in Tamworth on August 4

The Holiday Inn reportedly houses asylum seekers who have come to the UK.

An 18-year-old man, from Tamworth, is the latest to be arrested in connection to the disorder.

The teenager was arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of violent disorder.

Further arrests have also been made in connection to a disorder in Stoke-on-Trent on August 3.

Staffordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison said: “Our dedicated team of detectives are working incredibly hard to action all of the intelligence we have to act robustly against those responsible for the violence we’ve seen in Staffordshire.

“I’d like to thank the countless amount of people who have been in touch with vital information that is helping us progress our enquiries since we opened our public portal on Monday.

“I want to make it clear that we’re coming after those responsible in Staffordshire.”

Those with information which could help police with the investigation into the disorders in Stoke-on-Trent and Tamworth, can use the force's Major Incident Public Portal.