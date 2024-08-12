Police want to speak with this man after a boy was 'punched in the face' at a Dudley petrol station

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The teenage boy was hurt during the incident at a garage on Birmingham New Road in Dudley at about 11.30pm on July 14.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said he is now recovering and officers want to trace the person responsible.

Do you know who this is? Photo: West Midlands Police

The force has issued a picture of a man and urged those who recognise him to come forward.

Anyone who thinks they can help should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 20/670340/24.

Alternatively, people can speak anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.