Police appeal after teenager stabbed in aggravated burglary in Walsall

The appeal comes after around four men armed with weapons forced entry to an address on Hawthorn Road, Walsall on Saturday night.

The incident saw the men gain entry to the home between 10.40pm and 11.20pm, before taking gold jewellery, a Rolex watch and a substantial amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

During the incident, a 17-year-old boy also received a stab injury to his leg, which officers believe to not be serious.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are appealing for information after a group of men armed with weapons forced entry to a home in Walsall where gold jewellery, a Rolex watch and a substantial amount of cash was stolen.

"A 17-year-old boy received a stab injury to his leg which isn’t believed to be serious and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged."

Police now believe that up to four men were involved in the burglary and later made off in a black vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting log 20/749164/24.