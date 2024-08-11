Man and teenager arrested for vehicle crime in Stourbridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A West Midlands Police statement said that at around 12.30am this morning, August 11, it was reported by a member of the public that a group of men were trying car door handles on and around Tudor Gardens.

In the statement it said it swiftly responded, and, after a foot chase, arrested a man, aged 21 and a boy, aged 16 on suspicion of vehicle interference and possession of class B drugs.

The 21-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle, both have been bailed pending further enquiries.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting 92 of 11 Aug."