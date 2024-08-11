Four charged after violent disorder in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police arrested 16 people on Thursday (8 August) and Friday (9 August) as their investigation into the violent disorder in Staffordshire continues.

Darren Woodley, 55, Cameron Bell, 23, and Kyle Barber, 24, all from Tamworth, have been charged with violent disorder.

Tyler Marchese, 21, of Burslem, has been charged with violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

All four are due to appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (12 August).

Twelve men, all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, have been released on conditional bail. Four from Stoke-on-Trent, aged 20, 34, 43 and 47, seven from Tamworth, aged 19, 22, 27, 28, 37, 49 and 50 and a 39-year-old, from Rugeley.

How you can help Staffordshire Police investigate the disorder in Tamworth and Stoke

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police added: “If you’ve got information that can help us with our investigation into the violent disorder in Stoke-on-Trent and Tamworth, get in touch using the Major Incident Public Portal here:

Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)”