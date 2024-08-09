Appeal after man had motorbike 'stolen' and suffered 'nasty injury' to leg

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The man was hurt during the incident on Tile Cross Road in Tile Cross, Birmingham, shortly before 2pm on July 23.

During the attack, he suffered a "nasty injury to his leg" and had his motorbike stolen, West Midlands Police said.

The force has released a picture of two men officers want to speak to about it and appealed for anyone who recognises the pair to get in touch.

Do you recognise these men? Photo: West Midlands Police

A spokesperson said: "We realise the image of one of the men we would like to speak to isn’t the clearest, but if you recognise either man please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by ringing 101 quoting crime reference number 20/695637/24.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."