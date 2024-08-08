West Midlands Police issues update on Birmingham Jewellery Quarter protest

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The counter protesters reclaimed the streets holding banners reading “Oppose Tommy Robinson”, “Bigots out of Brum” and “Stamp out Islamophobia” in Birmingham.

As a nearby clocktower sounded the hour at 8pm, there was no sign of any far-right protest.

The entrance to the advice centre in a three-storey building and several other local businesses, including restaurants and shops, had been boarded up before the rumoured protest.

Counter protests in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter

West Midlands Police announced that there has been no reported disorder or any arrests made at the protest in Birmingham at 11.50pm.

The added: “Officers will continue reassurance patrols throughout the night as we continue to support our communities and businesses.

“Local officers will continue to liaise with business partners, local businesses and the local area to offer reassurance and keep them informed.

“We understand that people across the area are feeling worried and concerned and we want to reassure you that we will not tolerate violence or disorder.

“Over the last few days we have seen a lot of rumour, speculation and misinformation online; this can be extremely harmful to our communities.

“Please challenge what you see online, report where appropriate and consider the source of the posts. Always go to trusted sources for your information which includes news outlets and through our social media channels.”

Amid the counter protests police did arrest a man following social media rumours about protests in Bordesley Green in Birmingham on Monday night.

West Midlands Police said the 49-year-old man had been detained on Wednesday evening.

He was arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred and possession of a firearm and remains in custody.

The arrest follows investigations into posts on various social media platforms alleged to be inciting racial hatred with an image of a man holding a firearm.