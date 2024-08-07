Police swoop on Smethwick address and seize 185 plants

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Acting on intelligence, officers executed a warrant at a property on Lime Road, Wednesbury at around 7am on Monday, where they found around 185 cannabis plants in two rooms and the loft.

The crop at Lime Road, Wednesbury

Electricity and gas were also being illegally bypassed.

All plants were removed for disposal and destroyed.

A spokesperson for Wednesbury Police said: "Wednesbury Team 1 officers conducted a Section 23 MDA Warrant on an address in Wednesbury after some hard work developing intelligence around the address. 185 plants in total.

"Any suspicious or unusual activity on your road? Let us know."

Anyone concerned about illegal activity in their area can contact the police on 101 or Live Chat on their website.