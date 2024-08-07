Child porn hoarder who promised schoolgirl 'trips around the world' in exchange for sexual videos walks free from court

Phillip Dews, 48, of Sutton Coldfield, told the girl, aged between 13 and 15 and from Cornwall, boasted about his fantasy globetrotting lifestyle when in fact he is a carer for his disabled wife.

West Midlands Police officers arrested Phillip Dews after being alerted to his paedophilia after messaging an undercover officer who was pretending to be a young girl's father pimping her out online.

When Dews' home on Thornley Road was raided officers removed phones, tablets and computers, some of which had disturbing child porn images and videos, but others officers could not check every device "due to a lack of resources".

However, hundreds of indecent images and videos, category A, B and C, had been downloaded by Dews. When confronted with the evidence from the devices two years ago Dews pleaded guilty to nine counts of possessing and making indecent images of children.

However, videos believed to be from a 13-15-year-old girl in Cornwall, led to detectives trying to trace the victim. Though she has never been traced, messages show the videos were created because of Dews contact with her, which led to a charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Using the online moniker "Deep Invader" Dews promised the schoolgirl he would take her on a world tour of "all the villas" he owned. She sent him videos of herself.

Unlike the other nine counts of possessing indecent images of children, some of which were described as 'depicting a three year old in distress'.

In mitigation, Simon Hands, said his client regretted his actions and had been undergoing counselling to stop future urges of paedophilia.

He said: "He is 48 and has no previous convictions, before these sorry set of circumstances he was previously of good character. He has shown remorse and of his own validation went for counselling at the Lucy Faithful Foundation. He pleaded guilty as soon as he could, in March 2022, he has had this hanging over his head since then. In the meantime his wife's health has seriously deteriorated.

Not for the first time Dews turned up with his disabled wife who had no means of leaving the court if he were to be sent down for a custodial sentence. Justice Michael Chambers told Dews lawyer the court would not be influenced by her plight and threatened to get social services involved if post-trial transportation was not organised. After a short delay Dews lawyer said he would take responsibility of ensuring the wheelchair bound woman got home safely if Dews was immediately incarcerated.

However, Justice Michael Chambers KC suspend Dews 16 month sentence for two years, and placed on the sexual harm prevention register for five years.

He said: "You have come within a whisker of being given an immediate custodial sentence. Your offences pass the custody threshold. However, in light of the current prison crisis, your remorse and attendance of counselling, I believe there is the chance of rehabilitation in your case so am suspending your sentence for two years."