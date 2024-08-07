Arrest after woman hit by car in Smethwick dies

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to Oldbury Road at around 9.20pm on Tuesday after a car struck a pedestrian.

She was treated at the scene, but despite the best efforts of paramedics was pronounced dead.

The incident happened on Oldbury Road. Picture: Google

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police is appealing to any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward by contacting sciu@westmidlands.police.uk or calling 101 and quoting log 5185 of August 6.

Alternatively, contact them via Live Chat on their website.

An ambulance arrived six minutes after the call and was backed up by a critical care paramedic, the MERIT enhanced care team and a paramedic officer.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered one patient, a woman, who was the pedestrian.

“She was found to have suffered multiple serious injuries in the incident. Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”