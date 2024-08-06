'I was assaulted at work - it will happen again': PCs now expect assaults as attackers walk free

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In the last year there were over 2,400 assaults on West Midlands Police staff with officers becoming "frustrated" at their attackers' "lenient sentences".

The two police officers told Wolverhampton Crown Court about the effects of being assaulted by Kay Ali, 40, in Wolverhampton last year. Ali flew into a rage on October 6 when approached by police officers, who she spat, scratched, kicked and racially abused whilst being arrested.

A veteran PC, who received scratches and bruises after being attacked, revealed he knows the assault will not be the last he will be subjected to in uniform.

He said: "I have been working for West Midlands Police for 17 years, have met hundreds upon hundreds of members of the public. It is not the first time I have been assaulted nor do I believe it will be the last."

"However, I come to work to help the most vulnerable people as well as detecting and preventing crime, not to be assaulted.

"I was assaulted by a female who was clearly drunk and and very angry, I believe the female's anger was directed at me because of her."

A female PC of Caribbean descent was kicked by Ali and subjected to sustained racial abuse.