80-year-old man who was on the run for thirty years charged with sex offences relating to 26 victims

The 80 year-old has been charged with sexually assaulting children in the West Midlands, West Mercia between 1968 and 1995 - the majority through local Scout groups where Burrows worked as a leader.

He has also been charged with child sex offences in Cheshire during 1969 and 1971 while he was working as a carer looking after vulnerable children at Danesford Children's Home in Congleton.

Now Cheshire Police say the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised additional charges relating to four victims.

Richard Burrows was wanted for decades

Following his arrest the 80-year-old appeared in Court on April 2, where he was remanded in custody and is next set to appear at Chester Crown Court today, August 5.

These new charges, along with is initial charges, brings his total to 93, including six counts of Buggery contrary, 78 counts Indecent Assault, two counts of Indecency with a child, three counts of Making indecent Images of Children and four counts of Possession of a False Identiy Document with Intent.

Burrows had been wanted by Cheshire Police since December 1997 when he failed to attend Chester Crown Court where he was due to stand trial for two counts of buggery and 11 counts of indecent assault.

In its latest statement, Cheshire Police said: "Richard Burrows was arrested on Thursday 28 March at Heathrow Airport having returned to the UK from Thailand.

"Following his arrest the 80-year-old appeared in Court on Tuesday 2 April where he was remanded in custody and is next set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday 5 August.

"Ahead of his hearing the Crown Prosecution have now authorised additional charges relating to four victims.

"These relate to 26 victims and offences which were committed between 1968 and 1995 in Cheshire, West Midlands and West Mercia areas.

"The offences in Cheshire occurred between 1969 and 1971 while he was working as a carer, looking after vulnerable children at Danesford Children’s Home in Congleton.

"His victims in the West Midlands and West Mercia areas, were all young boys who were abused between 1968 and 1995, the majority through local Scout groups where Burrows worked as a leader."