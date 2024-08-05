Former West Midlands firefighter due in court to face charges of sending death photos to others

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Cameron Hancel is accused of misconducting himself in public office while working for West Midlands Fire Service.

It has been alleged that the 33 year-old took images at the scene of a road traffic incident of a deceased male, on March 13 last year, and sent them to others.

Hancel, of Chichester Drive, Rowley Regis, is also due to face a second charge under the 2003 Communications Act when he is scheduled to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday, August 6). Hancel is on bail.