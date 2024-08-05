'Avoid these events': West Midlands residents urged to stay away from violent disorder

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Labour's Simon Foster, who was reelected earlier this year, released a statement in response to days of violent clashes in English cities.

It said: “West Midlands Police has worked hard over the weekend and today, alongside our communities, to prevent any of the disgraceful scenes of disorder and violence, that have plagued towns and cities across the country, in the last few days.

“West Midlands Police has offered its assistance and support to other forces, across the country and has my full backing and support, as they work tirelessly to keep us all safe and secure.

“Each and every community in our region has the right to feel safe and secure. There is no place for division and hatred in the West Midlands. It will not be tolerated.

“I want to make it absolutely clear, that anyone who engages in disorder and violence, will face the full force of the law.

“To all residents: I strongly urge you to avoid these events and allow the police to carry out their essential duties, on behalf of the public.

“Now, more than ever, we must stand together.”