Attempted murder arrest after woman stabbed at Walsall property and money 'stolen'

The woman, aged in her 50s, was hurt in the attack in Highgate Avenue at about 7.20pm on Friday.

Items including money were also allegedly stolen during the incident.

The victim was found with stab wounds at a property and was rushed to hospital. On Monday afternoon she remained in hospital in a "serious but stable condition", West Midlands Police said.

Officers acting on information arrested a 24-year-old man in West Bromwich on Sunday night on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody for questioning.

The force said it is continuing with its investigation into the attack and has urged anyone with information to get in touch.

People who think they can help should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/726019/24.