Man charged after teenage boy 'stabbed' in neck at park

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing at Westbridge Park, Stone, at around 9.20pm on Friday.

Medics West Midlands Ambulance Service found a teenage boy with a neck injury, and contacted Staffordshire Police.

The boy was taken to hospital but has since been discharged with injuries not deemed serious.

Police have now charged Jamie Coleman with wounding with intent and possession of a knife or sharp pointed article in a public place.

The 33-year-old from Redhill Gardens, Stone, is due to appear at Newcastle-under-Lyne Magistrates Court on Monday.