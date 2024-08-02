Two men appear in court charged with arson following Bloxwich fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Opie Price, 47, and Opie Price, aged 23 (both have the same name) appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a first hearing relating to a fire that damaged three properties in Bloxwich.

The court hearing comes after a home was set alight on Green Rock Lane just after 3.15pm on July 26, with the fire spreading to two adjoining properties.

Both men were remanded into custody, with both due to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court again on August 28.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Two men have appeared in court after we charged them both with arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at an address in Bloxwich.

"Opie Price, aged 47 and 23-year-old Opie Price, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a first hearing. Their cases have been sent to Wolverhampton Crown Court where they will appear on 28 August. Both men were remanded into custody.

"Emergency services were called to Green Rock Lane just after 3.15pm on 26 July, where extensive damage was caused to a property and further damage caused to two adjoining properties."