Trial over 'fun-loving' Dudley father's murder will be held in the New Year

Annib Khan, aged 29, denies murder and Zayn Khan, aged 21, denies affray.

Father of four Mohammed, 45, known as Ossie, was stabbed to death on Friday, June 21 this year at a property on Buffrey Road, Dudley.

The two defendants appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court via video link, Annib from HMP Birmingham, and Zayn from HMP Hewell.

Both men deny all charges and will remain on remand until the trial.

Justice Michael Chambers KC said: "Due to the backlog of cases in the justice system the earliest opportunity for a trial will be January next year.

"The defendants will need to appear this court before then, probably the end of November, as custody time limits for both will be expiring."

Annib Khan, of New Road, Netherton, is charged with murder and possessing a bladed article in public, Zayn Khan, of Warrens Hall Road, Dudley, is charged with affray.

Both deny all charges and will claim they acted in self-defence. The prosecution estimated the trial would last at least ten days.

After his death the family of 'Ossie' said: "He was a very fun, loving loyal character and would do anything for anyone, a loving father, uncle and brother. He leaves behind his wife and four children.

"A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered."