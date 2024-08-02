Sandwell man wanted on suspicion of coercive behaviour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, it said its looking for Christopher Purcell, 28, on suspicion of coercive behaviour.

It asked the public to - if they see him or know of his whereabouts - call 101 or contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting 20/653569/24.

Image: West Midlands Police

In the update osted today, August 2, it said: "Have you seen Christopher Purcell?

"The 28-year-old from Sandwell is wanted on suspicion of coercive behaviour.

"If you see him or know of his whereabouts please call 101 or contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting 20/653569/24."