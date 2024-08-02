'All I could think about was saving my children': Bloxwich mum tells of horror as fire struck at her family home leaving them homeless

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

'Some people just freeze, but all I could think about when I saw the flames was saving my children'. Those are the words of 40-year-old Yvonne Smith, whose family was left homeless after being targeted in a suspected arson attack on Friday afternoon.

Yvonne, Wayne and their three young children have been left without a home since the blaze broke out at the property on Green Rock Lane, in Bloxwich, destroying her partner's childhood home which they had inherited from his parents - and all of its possessions.

Now Yvonne and Wayne and her three young children, aged five, eight and 10, (who can't be named) have to rely on charitable donations and the loving support shown by their relatives.

As an investigation by West Midlands Police continues, Yvonne has opened up about the life-changing day and the devastating repercussions the fire has had on her family.

'I heard the front door smash'

The attack is being investigated by West Midlands Police as arson, with the family being targeted

Speaking while holding back tears, Yvonne said that the blaze had turned the lives of her three children upside down, the youngest of whom had only celebrated his fifth birthday a day prior.

Talking about the fire, Yvonne said: "You never think this kind of thing will happen to you. I had only just gotten home with my three boys about 20 minutes before it happened. We had just been shopping.

"My parenting instinct must have just taken over because as soon as I saw those flames I shut the door and ran to grab the kids and ran everyone outside. You could feel the heat on your face. The whole place just went up.

Yvonne's quick actions helped save the lives of her three children, one of whom had heroically run outside to call the neighbours for help.

The blaze ripped through the house, also affecting two neighbouring properties

Yvonne continued: "We are really lucky to have the neighbours because I was able to pass the children over the back garden fence. My middle one was actually the one who ran outside and shouted for help.

"They really saved us – if it wasn't for them, I don't know how I would have gotten the kids out of the garden."

The ensuing blaze ripped through the house, destroying all of the family's possessions.

Yvonne said: "I remember telling my partner, I told him 'the house is on fire', he was just shocked, he didn't believe me, but as soon as it registered he raced back to help.

"We are so lucky and thankful for everyone who helped."

'Left with nothing'

Yvonne and Wayne said that while they could get possessions back, the memories that have been lost are priceless

The Smiths lost the entirety of their possessions following the blaze, being left homeless and no possessions, however, the family said the hardest thing to lose was the memories they had built through the years.

Wayne, 60, who was raised in the house, said: "You can get stuff back, you can buy it again. But the memories, you can never get those back.

"I grew up in that house. It was my parent's home, our family's home. You can always buy more possessions, but the memories are impossible to get back."

The family are now having to stay in temporary accommodation in a hotel, with the location being kept secret, however, Yvonne says the temporary housing is 'not ideal – but better than the alternative'.

Yvonne said: "We are really appreciative of all the help given, The hotel we are staying in isn't ideal, we have to share beds with the kids and my partner is disabled, so it's really hard.

"It really is better than the alternative and we are really grateful, but it's not an ideal situation.

"We are really appreciative though, it's a roof over our head at the end of the day."

'We thought community spirit was dead'

WALSALL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC STEVE LEATH 31/05/24..DOUBLE CHECK WITH DESK THAT THE KIDS PICS ARE SUITABLE AND TICK ALL THE BOXES!! Pic of a Bloxwich family that were victim of an arson attack. Pick of Yvonne Smith and Wayne Stanton, and on some there children. On some they are pictured with some of the donations they have been given from the community. There is also some updated GV's of there fire damaged house in Green Rock Lane..

Following the fire, Wayne's sister, Diane, launched an appeal for essential items and toys for the children, with more than 45 people responding in the first few hours.

Through crying eyes, Yvonne said: "I couldn't believe it. It was amazing. I actually sat here last night and looked at the bags of stuff and started to cry thinking of what these people have done for us. I really just didn't expect it.

"We were left with nothing. The kids had nothing but the clothes on their backs. We are all really so happy and pleased with what people have done. We thought the community spirit was pretty much dead around here. But this has really reinvigorated our faith in humanity.

"It has shown us that when the times are at their worst, there really are people out there who will help. This can happen to any family really – when it happened to us that street was full of people trying to help. It really showed us that there is more good than bad.

The family have so far received donations of clothes, shoes, toys, toiletries, food and even items for when they are settled into a new house, such as a TV and wardrobes.

'As a family, we need to say thank you'

Yvonne and Wayne have thanked the community for helping their family

Yvonne said that the family 'needs to say thank you' to the community that helped to 'restore their faith in humanity'.

The mother-of-three said: "We'd like to say a big thank you to everybody. Everyone who's done everything for us. Marion especially, who has sort of been in charge with my sister of collecting donations.

"She's been an absolute superstar. I really don't know where my family would be without any of you who have helped us. I really do appreciate everything you have all done. Thank you so much."