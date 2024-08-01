Two teens charged over string of Wolverhampton phone robberies

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police said "a number" of phone robberies have taken place in the Cannock Road area of Wolverhampton over the last few weeks.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Cannock Road on Wednesday afternoon in connection to the incidents.

They have since been charged with four counts of robbery and possessing an offensive weapon.

The teens were held in police cells overnight and were due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.