Police name three men charged with firearms offences in Wolverhampton

Two of the men were arrested at separate Wolverhampton addresses on Wednesday after officers executed warrants at the properties.

The third man was detained at a police station as part of ongoing enquiries by officers into the supply of firearms and drugs.

Shivarn Dhillon, Gustav Maco and Justin Maco have since been charged with converting a firearm and selling ammunition.

Dhillon, aged 20 and Gustav Maco, aged 38, have been further charged with supplying LSD.

West Midlands Police said that the pair were remanded in custody and are due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Justin Maco, aged 20, was bailed with strict conditions to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on August 29.