Police granted extra powers in Walsall after man shot and three stabbed in 'disorder'

Violence unfolded in Reedswood Lane, Birchills, at about 11.50pm on Wednesday when gunshots were fired at a car.

Four men were taken to hospital including two who were in a serious condition and two who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene of the disorder in Reedswood Lane

West Midlands Police confirmed officers recovered a gun and machete from the scene.

The force said it is in the "early stages" of its enquiries but has arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of wounding. He remains in custody for police questioning.

Officers have now been granted Section 60 powers to use across Walsall until 10am on Friday.

This means they can stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds.

A map of where officers can use extra powers. Photo: West Midlands Police

A car was covered in tarpaulin outside the Premier convenience store on Old Birchills on Thursday morning following the incident, while two smaller forensic tents were erected next to it.

Roads including Old Birchills and Reedswood Lane were closed off by police.

It is thought the shooting is linked with a blue forensic tent and police outside Walsall Manor Hospital.

A blue police tent could be seen outside Walsall Manor Hospital on Thursday morning

Police and security remained outside the entrance on Thursday morning.

Residents living nearby to Reedswood Lane expressed their fear following the incident, as some described feeling "on edge".

Anyone with information about the disorder should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting 20/720593/24.

Alternatively, people can speak anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.